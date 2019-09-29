Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth R. Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kenneth R. Wilson



GREENVILLE - Dr. Kenneth Ray Wilson passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April. It was a short and cruel struggle but through much of it Ken shared smiles with family and friends and medical staff. For the overwhelming majority of his professional life Ken was employed at East Carolina University where he spent 44 years as a Professor of Sociology. He worked tirelessly to improve the well-being of the department, the university and surrounding communities. Active on many fronts, he was a teacher, mentor, advisor, researcher, director of the Sociology Graduate Program, director of several Research Labs, President of the NC Sociological Association, Chair of the Faculty, Faculty Senate representative, and a representative to the UNC Faculty Assembly. His accomplishments include extensive publications and a consistent record of procuring grants. He involved undergraduate and graduate students in his research projects and publications whenever he could. His enthusiasm for teaching research skills to his students was unsurpassed.



Ken Wilson, the family man, shared a happy, fifty-two year long relationship with his wife, Dr. Christa Reiser. He was exceptionally proud of their son, Devin Reiser Wilson whom he inspired to become a photographer. One of the favorite family activities was traveling and Devin was introduced at a very young age when he accompanied his parents to an out-of-state Sociology meeting at the age of three months! He loved music events of many types (especially The Grateful Dead), cooking for friends and family, walking, eating out and debating deep issues. Memories of Ken's positive and kind demeanor; his integrity, his willingness to help others, his fairmindedness, his enthusiasm for life, his wide smile and booming laugh and his bear hugs will live on in the hearts and minds of family and friends and many others.



He is survived by his wife, son, two sisters, one brother, several in-laws as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.



As a tribute to Ken's commitment to a healthy environment, donations to ReLeaf Greenville would be much appreciated.



