Kenny Moran
GRIFTON - Kenny Moran, 41, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Kenny is survived by his two sons Nathan Moran and Josh Moran, his mother Donna Moran, his step father Ralph Gill,his two brothers Joe Moran, John Moran and wife, as well as his nieces and nephews Ashley, Nick, Heather and Vince. The memorial service will be held at Roundtree Christian Church, 5111 Roundtree Rd Ayden, NC on December 12 at noon. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 9, 2019