Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Scott Hines. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kevin Scott Hines



GREENVILLE - Kevin Scott Hines, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with his family by his side.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 PM in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Kevin was born on September 24, 1965 in Duplin County. He graduated from South Lenoir High School in 1984, and worked in Duplin County at Guilford East until after he married his wife, Deborah. He worked for Metallix Refining, Inc. in Greenville as a driver for 16 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, being on the water, and drag racing. He was also blessed to have the biggest heart anyone could ask for.



Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jo Hines; Grandparents Ben Hines (his father figure) and wife Ada.



Kevin is survived by his Wife of 22 years, Deborah Hines; children, Kristen Hines Wooten and husband, Vincent and Corey Coltrain and wife, Emilee; grandson, Waylon Coltrain, and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his biological father, Horace Ray Heath; twin Sister, Kimberly Hines; sister, Karen Creech and husband, Robby; mother-in-law, Rachel Corbett; brothers-in-law, Tommy Corbett and wife, Leslie and Carlton Corbett and wife, Nancy; two aunts, Vickie McCausley and Carolyn Tyndall; 9 nieces and nephews; and 5 grand nieces and nephews; along with special friends, Kim Leonard, Mikenzie Leonard and their families.



Memorials may be made to Service League of Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Kevin Scott HinesGREENVILLE - Kevin Scott Hines, 54, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, with his family by his side.A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 3 PM in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2:30 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.Kevin was born on September 24, 1965 in Duplin County. He graduated from South Lenoir High School in 1984, and worked in Duplin County at Guilford East until after he married his wife, Deborah. He worked for Metallix Refining, Inc. in Greenville as a driver for 16 years. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, being on the water, and drag racing. He was also blessed to have the biggest heart anyone could ask for.Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Jo Hines; Grandparents Ben Hines (his father figure) and wife Ada.Kevin is survived by his Wife of 22 years, Deborah Hines; children, Kristen Hines Wooten and husband, Vincent and Corey Coltrain and wife, Emilee; grandson, Waylon Coltrain, and one grandchild on the way. He is also survived by his biological father, Horace Ray Heath; twin Sister, Kimberly Hines; sister, Karen Creech and husband, Robby; mother-in-law, Rachel Corbett; brothers-in-law, Tommy Corbett and wife, Leslie and Carlton Corbett and wife, Nancy; two aunts, Vickie McCausley and Carolyn Tyndall; 9 nieces and nephews; and 5 grand nieces and nephews; along with special friends, Kim Leonard, Mikenzie Leonard and their families.Memorials may be made to Service League of Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.WilkesonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close