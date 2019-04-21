The Daily Reflector

Larry Adrian Elswick

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Adrian Elswick.

Larry Adrian Elswick

GREENVILLE - Larry Adrian Elswick, 77, of Greenville, NC formerly of Glasgow, WVa, passed away April 4, 2019 at Vidant Medical Hospital, Greenville, NC after a short illness.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Reba Elswick, and his brother, Ronnie Elswick of Glasgow, WVa. Larry moved to NC as a cable contractor then after an injury from a fall he changed careers and attended LCC in cosmetology. Larry has worked as a hair stylist in Greenville for the last 40 years.

Larry is survived by his wife, Kay C. Elswick; sons, Hank (Jodie), Jeremy Elswick of Glasgow, WVa; daughter, Adrian (Paul) Woolwine of St. Albans, WVa; grandsons, Joshua (Elizabeth) Elswick, Gabriel Woolwine; granddaughters, Makayla Elswick, London Smith, Myrianna, Ariella Woolwine.

A memorial service is planned on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Green Springs Park on E. 5th St. at 3:00 p.m. A later date will be announced in case of rain.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 21, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.