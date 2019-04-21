Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Adrian Elswick. View Sign

Larry Adrian Elswick



GREENVILLE - Larry Adrian Elswick, 77, of Greenville, NC formerly of Glasgow, WVa, passed away April 4, 2019 at Vidant Medical Hospital, Greenville, NC after a short illness.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Reba Elswick, and his brother, Ronnie Elswick of Glasgow, WVa. Larry moved to NC as a cable contractor then after an injury from a fall he changed careers and attended LCC in cosmetology. Larry has worked as a hair stylist in Greenville for the last 40 years.



Larry is survived by his wife, Kay C. Elswick; sons, Hank (Jodie), Jeremy Elswick of Glasgow, WVa; daughter, Adrian (Paul) Woolwine of St. Albans, WVa; grandsons, Joshua (Elizabeth) Elswick, Gabriel Woolwine; granddaughters, Makayla Elswick, London



A memorial service is planned on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Green Springs Park on E. 5th St. at 3:00 p.m. A later date will be announced in case of rain.



As published in The Daily Reflector

