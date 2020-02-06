Larry Donnell Hudgins

Larry Donnell Hudgins

WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Larry Donnell Hudgins, 69, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Lloyd Chapel Church of God in Christ, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 6, 2020
