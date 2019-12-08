Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Kossuth Tucker. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Larry Kossuth Tucker



GREENVILLE - Larry Kossuth Tucker, 94, passed away on Thursday, December 5th, 2019, at his home.



A graveside service will be conducted Tuesday at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Born in Kinston, Mr. Tucker lived all of his life in Greenville and the Eastern Pines community. He was the son of the late Walter Simon and Velma Harrington Tucker. Carrying on a legacy that dates back to 1872, Mr. Tucker managed the family farm for most of his life and also did seasonal work with Reynolds Tobacco Company in Johnson City, TN. After his retirement, he worked with Judson Porter for several seasons rebuilding homes after the 1984 Eastern Pines tornado. Mr. Tucker loved to drive, whether it be in the families Winnebago or driving for local car dealerships. He often said that if it was possible to drive around the world, he would have done it. As it was, his travels took him to Canada and all but 5 states. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Tucker was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor Cox Tucker; brother, Walter Tucker; and sisters, Doris Flammang, Evelyn Hall, and Frances Burns.



He is survived by,



sons, Larry Raymond Tucker and wife, Kathy, of Bynum, NC and Richard A. Tucker of Greenville; daughter, V. Jane Tucker and husband, Matt Iverson, and their daughter, Megan Iverson, all of Marion, MA; and a brother-in-law, Roy Cox of Winterville.



The family will receive friends on Monday evening from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 785 McDonald St., Simpson, NC 27879 or the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

