Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Memorial service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858





WINTERVILLE - Larry Mitchell Osborne, 58, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020.



A memorial service will be held Saturday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Greenville.



Born in Queens, New York, Larry was the son of Larry & Elizabeth Osborne. In 1970 his family relocated to Greenville, North Carolina, where he graduated from J.H. Rose High School in 1979. Following graduation, Larry continued his education, receiving his North Carolina HVAC certification. This certification helped paved the way for his future.



In 1994, Larry and his family established Delcor Inc. in Greenville, where he served as the company's president and remained employed until his passing. Larry had the drive and dedication to provide excellent and efficient work and proudly accepted the Superior Service Award on behalf of Delcor for 3 years in a row.



When he wasn't working, Larry had many hobbies. For many years he played the guitar in addition to collecting them. He was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed Golf and all things NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt. Larry enjoyed the traditional sports of baseball and football as well, with the Yankees and Cowboys being his two favorite teams. When he was able to take some time to himself, his favorite pastime was to ride a Harley Davidson. Larry, a very caring and compassionate person, was a strong supporter of Riley's Army. He created the "Teed Off At Cancer" Annual Golf Tournament to benefit Riley's Army in 2012.



He is survived by his wife, Kim Osborne; daughters, Leah Osborne of Greenville and Devin Fagnano and his grandson, Keagan, of Winterville; son, Phillip Paschal of Raleigh; parents, Larry and Elizabeth Osborne of Winterville; and brother, Mark Osborne of Greenville; along with countless cousins and his favorite uncle, Al Branca, of New York.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at

