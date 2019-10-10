Lateisha Mone' Ruff
BROOKLYN - Ms. Lateisha Mone' Ruff, 29, died on Monday, September 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019