Lateisha Mone Ruff

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Obituary
Lateisha Mone' Ruff

BROOKLYN - Ms. Lateisha Mone' Ruff, 29, died on Monday, September 27, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service in the chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
