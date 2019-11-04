Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leatrice Haskell Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Leatrice Haskell Miller



GREENVILLE - Leatrice Haskell Miller, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.



A funeral mass will be held at Saint Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. Fourth Street, Greenville, on Tuesday, November 5th, at 11 AM. A visitation for family and friends will be held at the church for one hour prior to the service.



Lea was born in San Francisco to Beatrice Markillie Haskell and Elmer Haskell on December 28, 1931. She spent her early years in Southern California, where she met her husband of 70 years, Whitney Miller. Whit's Navy service took them to Long Island, Wilmington, NC, Swansboro, New Orleans, Chicago's Great Lakes, Florida, Hawaii, and Boston, before settling in Greenville in 1967.



In addition to her husband, Lea is survived by her children, Cathy Gulledge and husband, Glenn, Whitney Miller, III and wife, Terry, and Robin Wilson and husband, Michael; six grandchildren, Trae Wilson and wife, Sloan, Alison Wilson, Clayton Miller and wife, Megan, Eric Miller, and wife Jessica, Melissa Duffy and husband, Dan, and Hunter Wilson; 11 great grandchildren, and sisters, Phyllis Conrad, Gay Ide, and Kay Chalk.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at



