Leavy Waters, Jr.



GRIMESLAND - Deacon Leavy Waters, Jr. was born July 2, 1931 to the late Leavy Howard Waters, Sr. and Mary Eliza Moore Waters. Leavy was drafted in the U.S.



On July 1, 1961 Leavy wed his high school sweetheart, the former Mamie Ruth Pritchard to whom he was married for fifty-eight years. While residing in New York City, he joined the Evening Star Baptist Church in 1972, under the leadership of Dr. Washington Lee Lundy. In 1974, Leavy was ordained as a Deacon, taught Adult Bible Study, Baptist Training Union and Adult Vacation Bible School. He also served as President of the Male Chorus, where he received numerous awards.



While in New York, Leavy joined the William Jefferson Masonic Lodge #180 and became Lodge Master.



In 1997, Leavy and Mamie relocated to North Carolina and joined the White Oak Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Dr. Jerry Parker. He continued to serve as a Deacon, taught Vacation Bible School, and was the President of the Male Chorus.



He was preceded in death by four sisters: Thelma Riddick, Vonnie Fletcher, Ann Lucas, Peggy Moore; and one brother, Ronald Waters. Leavy leaves to cherish and celebrate his memories, his loving and devoted wife, Mamie Ruth Pritchard Waters of the home; one son, Rev. Lewis E. Glaspie, Sr. (Deborah) of Washington, NC; one grandson, Lewis E. Glaspie, Jr. of Raleigh, NC; two granddaughters, Latoya Glaspie of Raleigh, NC; and LaShonda Moore of Washington NC; two great-grandsons, Khari Glaspie and Amujh Rogers of Raleigh, NC; one brother, William Moore of Manhattan, NY; four sisters, Verna Waters Mixon of Brooklyn, NY, Ramona Hardy of Queens, NY; Hazel Waters Robinson of Brooklyn, NY and Joan C. Waters Faulk of Brooklyn, NY; two adopted sons, James Riddick (Debra) of Camp Springs, MD; Adrian Pritchard of Greensboro, NC; two godsons, Jerome Pritchard of Grimesland, NC and Damian Cox of Greensboro, NC; two goddaughters, Imena Collins Johnson of Middletown, DE and Serita Whitehead of Queens, NY; two brothers-in-law, William M. Pritchard (Sarah) of Greenville, NC and Herman Moore of Columbia, MD; four sisters-in-law, Bettie P. Allen (Arthur) of Grimesland, NC; Thelma Pritchard of White Hall, PA; Cathy Pritchard of Chesterfield, VA and Ary Pritchard of Greenville, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Mr. Leavy Waters, Jr. passed September 4, 2019 at his home in Grimesland, NC. Special thanks to the Greenville VA HCC, Ultimate Home Heath Care and 3HC Home Health Care and Hospice, Inc. Wake: Friday, September 13, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 4501 Mobley Bridge Road, Grimesland, NC 27837. Homegoing Service :1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at White Oak Missionary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the home, 6418 NC Hwy. 33E, Grimesland, NC 27837.



As published in The Daily Reflector

