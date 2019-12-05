LeeAndrus Brimage

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LeeAndrus Brimage.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

LeeAndrus Brimage

SCRANTON - Mr. LeeAndrus Brimage, 69, died Monday, December 2, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Mt. Pilgrim Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, Scranton, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.