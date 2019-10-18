Leon (Lee) Hugh Woods
GREENVILLE - Mr. Leon (Lee) Hugh Woods, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.
The family will hold a visitation at the family home on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Taylor Woods; daughters, Brandi Krichbaum and husband, West, of Raleigh, NC, and Whitney Dennis and husband, Tony, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Brinkley Krichbaum, Lucas Krichbaum, and soon to be baby Leo Woods Dennis; and 2 sisters, Phyllis Colvard of Durham and Linda Bowen of Roxboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 .
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 18, 2019