Leon Hugh (Lee) Woods (1955 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the family home
Obituary
Leon (Lee) Hugh Woods

GREENVILLE - Mr. Leon (Lee) Hugh Woods, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

The family will hold a visitation at the family home on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Taylor Woods; daughters, Brandi Krichbaum and husband, West, of Raleigh, NC, and Whitney Dennis and husband, Tony, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Brinkley Krichbaum, Lucas Krichbaum, and soon to be baby Leo Woods Dennis; and 2 sisters, Phyllis Colvard of Durham and Linda Bowen of Roxboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 .

Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 18, 2019
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 18, 2019
