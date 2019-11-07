Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Leon O'Neill Burney



GREENVILLE - Leon O'Neill Burney, 77, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, with his daughters by his side.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 2 PM at Rose Hill FWB Church with a visitation prior to the service, from 1-2 PM. Burial will take place at Pinewood Memorial Park following the service.



Leon was born on September 10, 1942 to Claude and Lucy Burney on a small farm in Clarkton, North Carolina. He attended Clarkton School until graduation in 1961 and furthered his education at Cape Fear Technical School, where he received a certification in HVAC. After graduation, he moved to Charlotte before he was drafted into the United States Army. While in the army, he served in Ft. Jackson, SC, Ft. Bliss, TX, and then Korea. After he served in the Army, he traveled home to Clarkton and married his high school sweetheart, Katherine Atkinson in September of 1966. They were married for 52 years until her passing in 2018. They made their home in Greenville, North Carolina, where they raised two daughters. While living in Greenville, Leon worked at DuPont, Honeywell, and Burroughs Wellcome. He was a member of Arlington Blvd. Baptist Church from 1968 until its closing in 2016. He was a current member of Rose Hill FWB Church. He was also a retired member of the Simpson Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, gardening, and working on his 1952 Farmall tractor.



Leon was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Lucy Burney; wife, Katherine Burney; infant daughter, Karen Burney; sisters, Jeanette Bridgers of Elizabethtown, NC, Carolyn Clark of Lisbon, NC, Alice Butler of Isle of Palms, SC, and Catherine Burney of Clarkton, NC; and brother, Charles Burney of Leland, NC.



He is survived by his daughters, Joi Burney Hadnott and husband, Ken Hadnott, of Greenville and Tiffany Burney Bowman and husband, Jeff Bowman, of Greenville. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Katherine Bowman, Alex Hadnott, Matthew Hadnott, Kade Bowman and Olivia Hadnott; 3 brothers, Gethro (Geet) Burney of Clarkton, NC, Fred (Buddy) Burney of Clarkton, NC, and Earl Burney of Kelly, NC.



Memorial contributions may be made to the P.O. Box 22478



Oklahoma City, OK 73123 and the of North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612.



