Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lester Zeno Brown. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Funeral 11:00 AM Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lester Zeno Brown



GREENVILLE - Mr. Lester Zeno Brown, 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with MDS and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30 at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Jon Strother and Homer Morris officiating. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery.



A native of Greenville, Lester was one of four children born to the late William Howard and Emma Virginia Brown. He attended East Carolina University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Lester was a veteran of the United States



He was a lifelong member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church where he served various committee roles and was a member of the choir for many years. Lester was active in the local community as a member of the Greenville



Lester will be fondly remembered for his love of people, warm demeanor and generosity. He befriended many and enjoyed rich friendships, both personal and professional. He dearly loved his family and was involved in all their lives. In addition to playing and watching golf, Lester loved spending time at the beach and was an avid reader. He enjoyed being a frequent attender of the many activities of his children and grandchildren. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Lester will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Brown Wynne.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary May Brown; daughters, Marilyn Brown Gibson and husband Jeff, Catherine Brown Cox and husband Mike, all of Greenville; Grandchildren, Hannah Gibson Mauldin and husband Andrew, of Wilmington, Hope and Holly Gibson, Molly and Will Cox, all of Greenville; Brothers, Billy Brown of Lothian, Maryland, Tommy Brown and wife Judy of Fayetteville, NC; several nieces and nephews and special family friend Pete Evans and his wife Mae.



The family would like to recognize and give special thanks to Dr. Darla Liles, her trusted, compassionate staff, and the caretakers at Vidant Cancer Center for their service of medical care, as well as the staff of Aseracare Hospice, and the Hospice House, for the special care of Lester.



The family will receive friends following the service in the Taft Christian Life Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858 or the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 621 W Fire Tower Rd., Winterville, NC 28590.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Lester Zeno BrownGREENVILLE - Mr. Lester Zeno Brown, 75, passed away on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 after a courageous battle with MDS and Acute Myeloid Leukemia.A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 30 at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Jon Strother and Homer Morris officiating. A private burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery.A native of Greenville, Lester was one of four children born to the late William Howard and Emma Virginia Brown. He attended East Carolina University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Lester was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War . Lester enjoyed a successful banking career prior to acquiring partnership in Hooker & Buchanan Insurance Agency in 1983. He owned and operated Hooker & Buchanan Insurance until 2013, when he sold the agency to Towne Insurance in Greenville.He was a lifelong member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church where he served various committee roles and was a member of the choir for many years. Lester was active in the local community as a member of the Greenville Rotary Club , Greenville Country Club and a supporter of the Boys & Girls Club. He was also appointed to and served on various boards including Greenville Utilities Commission, Home Federal Bank, Greenville Country Club, Pitt County Coalition on Substance Abuse, and the Independent Insurance Agents of NC.Lester will be fondly remembered for his love of people, warm demeanor and generosity. He befriended many and enjoyed rich friendships, both personal and professional. He dearly loved his family and was involved in all their lives. In addition to playing and watching golf, Lester loved spending time at the beach and was an avid reader. He enjoyed being a frequent attender of the many activities of his children and grandchildren. A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Lester will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.In addition to his parents, Lester was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Brown Wynne.He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary May Brown; daughters, Marilyn Brown Gibson and husband Jeff, Catherine Brown Cox and husband Mike, all of Greenville; Grandchildren, Hannah Gibson Mauldin and husband Andrew, of Wilmington, Hope and Holly Gibson, Molly and Will Cox, all of Greenville; Brothers, Billy Brown of Lothian, Maryland, Tommy Brown and wife Judy of Fayetteville, NC; several nieces and nephews and special family friend Pete Evans and his wife Mae.The family would like to recognize and give special thanks to Dr. Darla Liles, her trusted, compassionate staff, and the caretakers at Vidant Cancer Center for their service of medical care, as well as the staff of Aseracare Hospice, and the Hospice House, for the special care of Lester.The family will receive friends following the service in the Taft Christian Life Center.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Jarvis Memorial UMC, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville, NC 27858 or the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain, 621 W Fire Tower Rd., Winterville, NC 28590.Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Rotary International Vietnam War Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close