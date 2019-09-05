|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Funeral
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
Lewis L. "Fate" Cox
GREENVILLE - Lewis L. "Fate" Cox passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior on September 2, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel with former pastor Alvis Harris officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Lewis was born in Beaufort County on September 11, 1926 to Minnie Hardee and Wiley Cox. As a child, like so many others, he and his family endured the hardships of the Great Depression. During this time his family decided to move back to Pitt County where Lewis would live most of his adult life.
He served in the US Army during the Second World War (80th Field Artillery Battalion) and when the Korean Conflict broke out, he once again served his country (690th Field Artillery Battalion). When it was noted by people that he was a two-time war veteran, he always modestly stated that he was only doing the right thing. But his children would like to share that he was awarded five medals (Occupation Medal, Germany; Asiatic Pacific Theater Service Medal, Philippines and Korea; World War II Victory Medal; Occupation Medal, Korea; and Good Conduct Medal).
As a civilian he went back to work for the NC Department of Transportation from which he retired after 43 years. While retired, Lewis enjoyed gardening and sharing the fruits of his labors with friends and neighbors, and working outside in the yard. A long-time member of Maranatha Free Will Baptist Church, he always enjoyed worshiping and being a part of his church family. His life was defined by a love of God and family, service to his country, dedication and hard work.
In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Lena Mae McGowan Cox. His love for her was noted by all throughout their marriage, but especially during the last years of her life when he selflessly and lovingly cared for her during a long illness. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Eula Mae Gilbert of Norfolk, VA; brothers, Wiley "Junior", Robert "Bob", Thomas "TJ", and William "Bill" Cox of Greenville, NC, and John "Johnnie" Cox of Norfolk, VA.
Lewis is survived by a son, Lewis Michael "Mike" Cox and wife, Sabrina, of Hookerton, NC; daughters, Diane Cox Coltraine of Greenville, NC and Andrea Cox Pauquette and husband, Bryan, of Marietta, GA; grandchildren, Lorrie Coltraine, Kristy DeMello (Paul DeMello) and Michelle Cox (Brian Stallings); great-grandchildren, Lewis Benge and Connor Stallings; a special sister, Jennie Sutton, of Greenville, NC; and many very dear nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to Drs. Richard Croskery and Andrew Berson of Physicians East; the dedicated nursing staff at Kindred at Home, and Community Health Care and Hospice; and the professional, loving care provided by Silver Care staff over the years. A special thanks goes to Daddy's very special Silver Care angels, Melanie Curtis, Virginia Hines, and Martha Murchinson.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 5, 2019
