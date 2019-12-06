Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillie Daniels Leggett Grabowski. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Funeral service 11:00 AM Pinewood Memorial Park. Send Flowers Obituary

Lillie Daniels Leggett Grabowski



GREENVILLE - Lillie Daniels Leggett Grabowski, 91, passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019.



Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday December 7, 2019 in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Visitation will follow the service.



Predeceased by parents George Lanier and Rosa Bryan Daniels, Mrs. Grabowski grew up in the Red Oak community of Pitt County and attended Bell Arthur High School. She worked for Burroughs Wellcome for over 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was a charter member of Peoples Baptist Church in Greenville and not afraid to tell anyone about her faith in Jesus Christ. Gardening and working in her flower beds were a true passion. She worked tireless hours tending to her plants. Bowling and square dancing were among her other hobbies.



In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband, Adam Grabowski; her son's father, James Robert Leggett; sisters, Grace Pollard, Margaret Bowen, and Janie James; and brothers, Walter Daniels and Carl Daniels.



She is survived by her: son, Ronnie Leggett and wife, Debbie; grandchildren, Ronnie Leggett, Jr., and wife, Anna, and Brittany Leggett Corey and husband, Adam; great-grandchildren, Ava Leggett, Katy Leggett, Charlotte Corey and Elsie Corey; sisters, Alma Coward of Richmond, VA, Dorothy Sawtelle of Midlothian, VA and Jean Moore of Greenville, NC; brothers, D.R. Daniels of Greenville, Rufus Daniels, Ray Daniels and Bobby Daniels all of Farmville, NC.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Spring Arbor where she resided for close to six years. They would also like to thank Emily and the staff of AseraCare Hospice for their loving care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or AseraCare Hospice, 2317 Executive Circle, Suite B, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.



As published in The Daily Reflector

