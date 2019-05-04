Lina Manning Meeks
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Lina Manning Meeks, 93, passed away at her home on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Monday at 1 PM in the Hollywood Cemetery, Farmville. The family will receive friends Sunday afternoon from 3 - 5 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Meeks, a native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, had worked many years on the family farm. Later, she and her husband owned and operated Meeks Grocery, which is known today as the location of B's Barbeque. She was a proud member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses. She loved cooking for her family and tending to her flowers.
Preceding her in death was her husband, W.T. "Tom" Meeks.
She is survived by sons, Tommy Meeks and wife, Becky of Kinston, Ricky Meeks and wife, Dirtha of Greenville; grandchildren, Lisa Burleson (Rob), Bryan Meeks (Stacey), Michael Meeks (Kristine), and Kari Vick (Tim); seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean King, Janice Moore, and Alberta Moye-Johnson; and sister-in-law, Mildred Manning.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on May 4, 2019