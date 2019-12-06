Linda Stocks Sumerlin
GREENVILLE - Linda Stocks Sumerlin, 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019
A graveside funeral service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Linda, a native of Pitt County, was the daughter of the late Leroy and Olive Sutton Stocks. She was a graduate of Chicod High School. For 30 years she was employed at ECU as the Administrative Officer to the Vice Chancellor of Student Life.
Linda loved her grandchildren and doted on them. A devoted ECU fan, she enjoyed tailgating and attending the games. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Lamon Stocks.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wade Sumerlin; a son, Wayland H. Sumerlin, Jr. and wife, Betsy, of Grifton; a daughter, Denise Edwards of Forest City; grandchildren, Nicole Sumerlin, Spencer Sumerlin and Gabriel Edwards; a brother, Claude Stocks and a sister, Pat Higson, both of Greenville. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home Friday from 6 - 8 pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to ECU Alumni Association, 2200 South Charles Blvd., Mail Stop 301, Greenville, NC 27858.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 6, 2019