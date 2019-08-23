Linda Todd Ferebee
GREENVILLE - Linda Todd Ferebee, 77 of Prescott Lane, died Wednesday August 21, 2019 at her home. She was born in Bertie County March 18. 1942 to the late Joseph Raymond and Rena Mae Miller Todd and predeceased by her husband, Glenn Miller Ferebee and a son, Steven Glenn Ferebee. Linda was an elementary school teacher for over 30 years. She taught 2nd grade in the Pitt County School System. She graduated from ECU and was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority.
Funeral services will be held Sunday August 25, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Ross Baptist Church. Dr. Jeffery Russell will officiate. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Windsor.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth Bradley Ferebee and wife Chrissy of Winterville; brothers, Joseph A. Todd and wife Dian of Colerain, Jerry Michael Todd and wife Gayle of Holden Beach; granddaughter, Addison Ferebee of Greenville; special caretaker, Eilene Huber of Greenville.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until service time at the Ross Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial gifts may be made to Ross Baptist Church, 1020 Bull Hill Road, Windsor, NC 27983.
Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net. Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Todd family. As published in The Daily Reflector
