Linda Virginia McDonald
GREENVILLE - Linda Virginia McDonald, 70 passed away quietly July 15, 2019 after a brief illness at Vidant Medical center. Linda was born on July 14, 1949 to John T. McDonald, Jr. and Virginia Smith McDonald who preceded her in death. She was sadly preceded in death by her fiance, Charlie Ross.
She attended ECU for three years and left for a job in Raleigh, NC where she met Willie Harvell (Mike) who resided in Raleigh, NC and still lives there. Later, they married and had a son Willie Michael Harvell, Jr. (Will) who resides in Lexington, SC.
Linda worked for many years with the Salvation Army in Greenville until retirement.
She is survived by her sisters, Laura Burke and her husband Dennis, Leslie Anderson and her husband Wayne. Both sisters reside in the Greenville, NC area and her brother John Thomas McDonald, III and his wife Arlene live in Florida.
She was an avid fan of the ECU Pirates. She looked forward to the football games each fall.
She was a lover of animals and had two pets, Mickey the cat and Lexie the dog.
In keeping with the family's wishes, there was no formal service held. Arrangements were made by Smith Funeral Home and Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, 3550 Tupper Dr., Greenville, NC. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 29, 2019