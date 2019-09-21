Lindsay Ray Nelson
GREENVILLE - Lindsay Ray Nelson, 81, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.
Lindsay was in the Air Force and worked at DuPont and Phelps Chevrolet.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jackson Nelson; and children, Enid N. Smith, Lindsay Nelson, Jr., and step-daughter, Angie Ruth Congleton; and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by two beloved sisters, Sylvia N, Swain and Edith N, Reason.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
