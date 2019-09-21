Lindsay Ray Nelson

Guest Book
Service Information
Obituary
Lindsay Ray Nelson

GREENVILLE - Lindsay Ray Nelson, 81, passed away on Wednesday September 18, 2019.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held on Sunday at 4 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel.

Lindsay was in the Air Force and worked at DuPont and Phelps Chevrolet.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jackson Nelson; and children, Enid N. Smith, Lindsay Nelson, Jr., and step-daughter, Angie Ruth Congleton; and numerous grandchildren. He is also survived by two beloved sisters, Sylvia N, Swain and Edith N, Reason.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 21, 2019
