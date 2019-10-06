Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linwood Earl "Dick" Peaden. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

FARMVILLE - Slipping quietly from this world in the early morning hours of October 4th, Linwood Earl "Dick" Peaden, Sr. joined his beloved wife Joyce Ann in Heaven. The two had been married for 61 years when Joyce temporarily left his side when she passed away six years ago. As the steadfast 89 year-old veteran was escorted by close family and friends from the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston Friday morning, "Taps" echoed through the halls, honoring Dick for his 39 years of military service. In addition to being a L/CPL in the United States Marine Corps, Dick retired as a First Sergeant from the North Carolina National Guard in August 1990. He proudly served on many National Guard missions both domestic and abroad, including providing help and relief after Hurricane Hugo in the southeastern US in September of 1989, and assisting in the recovery efforts in Philippines following a catastrophic volcano eruption. The family was asked Friday if Dick picked up any of the language while stationed in the Philippines. The question was met with smiles and laugher because they knew their beloved patriarch did not adapt to his surroundings; his surroundings adapted to him.



Born on August 18, 1930, Dick lived in the Belvoir/Falkland area all his life. He said he did enough traveling as part of the military, so he was very content to stay close to home after he finished serving his country. He was a member of the 1949 graduating class of Belvoir Falkland High School and attended their 70th class reunion this past Spring. Members of the community lovingly referred to him as the "cat man" because he was known to take in stray cats, and he made countless trips to the Falkland dump to feed the cats he "couldn't get his hands on" to bring back to his house. He often said he spent more on his cats' food than on his own. He had a story to share about most any topic, and offered sensible, realistic advice to those smart enough to listen. He showed favor to loved-ones by giving them affectionate nicknames (some of which cannot be printed in the paper).



Dick was proceeded in death by this parents, Leslie Joel and Bessie Francis Baker Peaden; sister, Bessie Louise Tyson; wife, Joyce Ann Skinner; and youngest son, Tommy Joel Peaden, Sr. He is survived by his oldest son, Linwood Earl "Lenny" Peaden, Jr. and wife Annette; daughter-in-law, Donna Peaden; grandchildren, Lauren Brett Schreckengost and husband Charles Elvis, Haven Peaden Krarup and husband Nicholas, Tommy Joel "TJ" Peaden II, Jennifer Peaden Anderson and husband Clay, and John Thomas Peaden; great-grandchildren, Olivia Peyton Schreckengost, Harrison Michael Schreckengost, Taylor Marie Krarup, Piper Aleece Anderson, and Saylor Reese Anderson; extended family/cherished friends Frank and Ruth Terranova; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Dick was a proud, strong, caring man. In life he never wanted a fuss to be made over him, and those were his wishes in death as well. At Dick's request, there will be no visitation nor will there be a funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Falkland Presbyterian Church, where he was a member (PO Box 28, Falkland, NC 27827).



Linwood Earl "Dick" Peaden, Sr: August 18, 1930 - October 4, 2019; his dash represents 89 incredible years of love, loyalty, sacrifice, and service. He is loved and missed by many.



