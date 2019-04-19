Linwood Gay Boyd, Sr.
WILLIAMSTON - Linwood Gay Boyd, Sr. (Linnie Boyd) son of Aaron & Maggie S Boyd, born and reared in Hamilton NC on April 23, 1933, with great peace, left this world at 9:30 PM April 17, 2019 surrounded by family. He graduated from Oak City High School, attended East Carolina University and served in the United States Air Force at Itazuke Air Force Base in Japan. After his service, Linnie returned to Martin County in 1956 to pursue a career in insurance sales. That same year he met Rebecca (Becky) Harrison and they were married May 2, 1957. Linnie and Becky bought the Peele Insurance Agency in 1971 from H.O. Peele, later renamed Boyd Agency.
He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church for 62 years where he served faithfully, leaving a legacy of following Christ with his children and grandchildren. While Linnie's request for his obituary was to show only "he was a Christian," we also wanted to share his participation in his church and community that he loved very much. It was his desire to improve his surroundings and his gift of leadership allowed him to spread the word of God and help others throughout his community. He served as Deacon of Memorial Baptist Church, President of the Jaycee's, President of the Chamber of Commerce, Member of the Martin County Economic Development, Commissioner of the Mideast Housing Authority, Chairmen of the Committee of 100, President of the Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship, to name a few.
He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Boyd; son Linwood Gay Boyd, Jr and wife Diane; and daughter, Anne Boyd Shepherd and husband, Greg; grandchildren Katie Boyd Katzman (Michael), Aaron Boyd (Lauren), Harris Shepherd Harrell (Matthew), Rebekah Boyd Bushelow (Brian), and Emily Shepherd; great grandchildren Samuel and William Katzman.
Funeral Services will be held at Memorial Baptist Church in Williamston on Saturday, April 20 at 2 PM. The visitation will be Friday, April 19 6-8 PM also at Memorial Baptist Church. The family will also receive friends at the Boyd family home.
As published in The Daily Reflector
