Lois Hammond



ELBERTON - Mrs. Lois Alewine Hammond, of Elberton, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at the age of 102 in North Carolina. Mrs. Hammond was a native of Abbeville, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Arthur and Ethel Williams Alewine. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carlisle Hammond, and a brother, Marshall Alewine. Mrs. Hammond worked as a nurse at various hospitals in South Carolina in her early years, but spent the majority of her adult life as a homemaker. The joy of her life was in taking care of her family as well as her many friends. "Mrs. Lois" was a long-time and faithful member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities, and was loved and respected by all. She was a woman of deep faith who spent her life in service to her Lord. Mrs. Hammond is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lanie and Danny Shive of Greenville, North Carolina; and grandchildren: Amy Pitman (Tim) of Knightdale, North Carolina, and Kimberly Green (Gregg) of Winterville, North Carolina. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren: Mycah Pitman, Caleb Pitman, Eli Green, Millie Green, and Norah Green. A service to celebrate Mrs. Hammond's life will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Francis Asbury United Methodist Church in Elberton, with Rev. Calvin Ward and Rev. Tim Savelle officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. just prior to the service. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina, with Ed Shive, Bill Daughtry, Bruce Bennett, Marcy Remsen, George Remsen, and Warren Hammond serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, 1016 Ruckersville Rd., Elberton, Georgia 30635. Arrangements for Mrs. Lois Alewine Hammond are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.



As published in The Daily Reflector

