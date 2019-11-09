Lois Lee Phelps Cullipher
WINDSOR - Lois Lee Phelps Cullipher 86, died Friday November 8, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Newport NC. She was born in Bertie County, December 29, 1932 to the late Russel and Carthina Harrison Phelps and was predeceased by her two spouses, Stevenson Hoggard and Thomas Cullipher; sisters, Sarah Ellen Howell and Shelia Rose Byrd; brother, Julian Phelps; grandchild, Dana Lee Hoggard. Lois was a member of Edgewood Baptist Church and retired for the Davidson Company in Lexington, NC. She spent most of her life in Winton, NC.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Walker Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Chris Lee will officiate. Burial will follow in Edgewood Cemetery.
Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Calhoun of Newport, NC; son Larry S. Hoggard and wife JoAnn of Windsor; brother, Russell Wayne Phelps of Hertford; sister, Shirley Jean Flemming Hoggard.
The family will receive friends Monday November 11th from 6-7:30 pm at Walker Funeral Home and from the home of Larry Hoggard, 1010 Republican Road, Windsor.
Memorial gifts may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church, 348 US 13 North, Windsor, NC 27983.
Online condolences may be directed to www.walkerfh.net . Walker Funeral Home of Windsor is serving the Cullipher family. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 9, 2019