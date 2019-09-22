Lois Walston Riggs
GREENVILLE - Lois Walston Riggs, 86 passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019.
A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Lois was born on November 20, 1932 to the late Van Buren Walston and Pattie Eva Webb. As a young girl she lost her mother to illness and was raised by her step-mother, Ora Carolina Owens. Lois loved being a mother and grandmother and sharing God's word. She provided home health care to families in need of a loving caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William "Billy" Riggs.
She is survived by her children, Billy Joe Riggs and wife, Judy, Bobby Riggs, Michelle Roork and husband, Ty, Melonie McIntosh and husband, Thomas, Rachel Poland and husband, Hewitt, and Joey Owens Riggs; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to The Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Avenue Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612; or to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Suite 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 22, 2019