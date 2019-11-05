Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lonnie "Ray" Mills. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Lonnie "Ray" Mills



GREENVILLE - Mr. Lonnie "Ray" Mills, 75, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.



A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery.



Ray, a native of Pitt County, attended Chicod School and lived most of his life in the Black Jack and Hollywood communities. He worked for the Department of Transportation and later owned and operated Black Jack Antiques and Mills Country Store. Over the last two years, he enjoyed helping in Jeff and Anita's store, "The Alley" in Winterville. There he was able to again show his woodworking skills and made many new friends that became dear to his heart.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie E. and Lizzie Mills.



He is survived by his: wife, Marianna T. Mills; children, Anita Cox and husband, Jeff, Dena Faulkner and fiance;, Cherry Stokes, and Rena Wilson and husband, Bret Thompson, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Chelsea Cox Mullins and husband, Dr. Gregory Mullins, of Newport News, VA, Jeffrey Keith Cox, Jr. and fiance;, Brianna Webb, Jerry Anthony Wilson, Jr., Nathan Ray Wilson, Callista Alexis Thompson, Chandler Scott Reel, Hunter Matthew Faulkner, Cobey Leland Faulkner, and Christopher Shawn Thompson, all of Greenville; great-grandchildren, Brinley Rae Cox of Raleigh and Aiden Lee Wilson of Greenville; and honorary grandchild, Blake Cox.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Bud and Norma Harris, who were like a brother and sister to Ray and were always there for him.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

