AYDEN - Mr. Louis Joseph Panichelli, 68, finished his earthly pilgrimage on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his children. His faith and hope are now a reality and he lives in the presence of our Lord having received His blessed promise of eternal life.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church, 55 Edwards Bridge Rd., Ayden, NC, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 7:00 PM with Rev. Phillip Wood officiating. Visitation will follow the service.



Joe was born June 12, 1951, in Washington, North Carolina to his parents, Louis Anthony Panichelli and mother, Julia Christine Hart Panichelli. He graduated from Farm Life High School, Vanceboro, North Carolina. He attended Governor's School in Winston-Salem and was a self-taught master carpenter by trade. He shared his talents of carpentry with many friends and family in the community.



As a youth, he attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Vanceboro and when he moved to Pitt County, he was an active member of Bethany Free Will Baptist Church, serving as a member of the choir, a Sunday School teacher and president of the Laymen's League for several years. Presently, he attended Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church.



His survivors include two children, Jennifer Panichelli, and Corey Panichelli and wife, April, and grandson, Tyson Panichelli of Greenville. Also he is survived by his brothers, Earl Hart of Gainesville, Florida, and Harry Panichelli and wife, Edie, of Vanceboro, NC, special friend, Jolly Dail, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends that he considered family.



He is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Janice Miller, and brothers, Jerry Hart, and Anthony and Larry Panichelli.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Little Creek Original Free Will Baptist Church in care of Donnie Skinner, PO Box 54, Ayden, NC 28513.



The family appreciates all the acts of kindness shown to Joe and them during his brief illness.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



