Louise Randolph Joyner
WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Louise Randolph Joyner, age 81, of 543 Cooper Street, Winterville, N. C. died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday July 13, 2019 11:00am at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Address: 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, NC 27834 Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery. Address: 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville, NC 28590
Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.
Online Condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 11, 2019