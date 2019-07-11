Louise Randolph Joyner (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Deborah Sanders
Service Information
Don Brown Funeral Home
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC
28513
(252)-746-3133
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1001 Hooker Road
Greenville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church
1001 Hooker Road
Greenville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise Randolph Joyner

WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Louise Randolph Joyner, age 81, of 543 Cooper Street, Winterville, N. C. died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Funeral service will be Saturday July 13, 2019 11:00am at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Address: 1001 Hooker Road, Greenville, NC 27834 Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery. Address: 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville, NC 28590

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the church.

Online Condolences: www.donbrownfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.