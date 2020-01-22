Louise Roginski Noga
GREENVILLE - Louise Roginski Noga, age 81, died January 14 after a long illness.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 24th at 11:00am at the St. Gabriel Roman Catholic Church on 3250 Dickerson Avenue in Greenville. Fr. Romen Acero will be conducting the service.
Louise was a teacher, an administrator of a federal program in Rochester, NY, an administrator of reading and special education programs for the Chili, NY school system, and a Professor at Nazareth College; teaching education courses. She held several advanced education degrees including a degree as a Reading Specialist. Louise enjoyed fly-fishing, quilting and was an avid reader. She also served as the Senior Editorial Assistant for the International Bonsai magazine and assisted in the publication of several bonsai books. She was a member of the Greenville Quilters Guild and the Pamlico River Quilters Guild, holding positions as President and Chair of the quilting shows.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Joe Noga of Winterville; son, Joseph Noga and wife Ning Chiu of Rye, New York; grandchildren, Alex and Lainey Noga; and sister, Marion Olive and her husband John, of Richmond, Virginia.
As published in The Daily Reflector
