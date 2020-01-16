Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Louise S. Lewis



POP CITY - Louise S. Lewis, 101, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will take place following the service at the Shackelford Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5-7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Louise S. Lewis was born in Wilson, NC to Sarah Amanda Dildy Shackelford and Richard Washington Shackelford who died six months prior to her birth. She was the last survivor of seventeen siblings, thirteen of whom lived past infancy.



Lewis graduated from Walstonburg High School, East Carolina Teacher's College, and Atlantic Christian College. While at ECTC Lewis was an outstanding all-around athlete and captain of the 1938 Women's Basketball Team. For more than 30 years she taught school in Walstonburg, Snow Hill, Hookerton, Maury, LaGrange, Johnston County, Cherryville and Washington. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, an honorary education organization. Lewis and her husband moved numerous times in support of his military and school administration careers. Throughout this time period she taught school, reared two children, was a seamstress, helped support any sick family members, frozen and canned vegetables from the farm, most of which she gave to family and friends, and made her home welcome to anyone who came by. She maintained an award winning yard from which she shared beautiful plants and flowers, especially roses, with friends and her church. She was an artist whose works hang in numerous homes and businesses.



After her school career, Lewis and her husband retired to Pop City where they continued to manage farm and forestry operations. She continued to support family and friends with vegetables, baked goods and with help whenever it was needed. After retirement she remained active in the Saratoga Christian Church and in numerous activities in Eastern North Carolina.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Jasper Lee Lewis.



She is survived by their two children, Dr. Carolyn Louise Lewis Sweet and husband Steven Young Sweet, and Dr. Jasper Lee Lewis, Jr. and wife Anne Stewart Haynes Lewis; three grandsons, Dr. William Lee Lewis and wife Kathy, Dr. Richard Stewart Lewis and wife Kristie, and James Drury Lewis, Assistant District Attorney in New Hanover County and wife Paula. She has seven great grandchildren; Evan, Jordan and Makenzie Lewis, Haynes and Chloe Lewis, and Max and Jack Lewis.



Memorials may be made to Saratoga Christian Church, 6802 Church Street, P.O.Box 181, Saratoga, NC 27873. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

