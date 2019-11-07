Lowry Lee Little
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Lowry Lee Little, 84, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Stokes, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019