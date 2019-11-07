Lowry Lee Little

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Stokes, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Stokes, NC
Obituary
Lowry Lee Little

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Lowry Lee Little, 84, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Stokes, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
