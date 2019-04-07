Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucien Paul Baron. View Sign





GREENVILLE - Lucien Paul Baron, 88, (formerly of Dover, NH) died peacefully on April 5, 2019 in Greenville, NC surrounded by his loving family. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. Family will receive friends following the service. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, NH at a later date.



Lucien is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Grimes Baron. He is also survived by his daughter Jane Steele and husband Greg of Greenville, NC; daughter Joyce McSweeney of Newbury, NH; and daughter Judy Wirtanen of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Matt Steele and wife Kirstie, Emily Steele, Drew Steele, Fionna McSweeney, Felicia McSweeney, Meaghen O'Flaherty and husband Ryan, Shannen Kearns, and Jackson Wirtanen; brothers, Joseph Baron of Dover, NH, Andre Baron and wife Joanne of Hampton, NH and sister, Denise Claire Cote and husband Robert of Rochester, NH, uncle George Ledger of Fullerton, California; many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Lucien, known to many as Lou, was born in Claremont, NH to the late Antonio and Marie Baron on August 18, 1930. He graduated from St. Francis High School in Biddeford, Maine, and earned a drafting certificate from McIntosh College. He served two years in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from both the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, and from the University of New Hampshire. He also taught drafting in the Adult Education Program in Dover for many years. Lou worked in many capacities as a mechanical engineer, including Moore Business Forms in Dover and the Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement department of the



Lou was very active both at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, and St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville. He was an active member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Scepulchre of Jerusalem, Northeastern Lieutenancy of the United States for the past 25 years. Lou was a talented wood craftsman and many of his pieces can be seen at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, St. Peter's Catholic Church and John Paul II High School in Greenville, among other locations.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.



Arrangements by

Lucien Paul BaronGREENVILLE - Lucien Paul Baron, 88, (formerly of Dover, NH) died peacefully on April 5, 2019 in Greenville, NC surrounded by his loving family. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 11am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. Family will receive friends following the service. A memorial mass will be held at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, NH at a later date.Lucien is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Grimes Baron. He is also survived by his daughter Jane Steele and husband Greg of Greenville, NC; daughter Joyce McSweeney of Newbury, NH; and daughter Judy Wirtanen of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Matt Steele and wife Kirstie, Emily Steele, Drew Steele, Fionna McSweeney, Felicia McSweeney, Meaghen O'Flaherty and husband Ryan, Shannen Kearns, and Jackson Wirtanen; brothers, Joseph Baron of Dover, NH, Andre Baron and wife Joanne of Hampton, NH and sister, Denise Claire Cote and husband Robert of Rochester, NH, uncle George Ledger of Fullerton, California; many cousins, nieces and nephews.Lucien, known to many as Lou, was born in Claremont, NH to the late Antonio and Marie Baron on August 18, 1930. He graduated from St. Francis High School in Biddeford, Maine, and earned a drafting certificate from McIntosh College. He served two years in the United States Army. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from both the Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Massachusetts, and from the University of New Hampshire. He also taught drafting in the Adult Education Program in Dover for many years. Lou worked in many capacities as a mechanical engineer, including Moore Business Forms in Dover and the Submarine Maintenance Engineering Planning and Procurement department of the United States Navy , from which he retired.Lou was very active both at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, and St. Peter's Catholic Church in Greenville. He was an active member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Scepulchre of Jerusalem, Northeastern Lieutenancy of the United States for the past 25 years. Lou was a talented wood craftsman and many of his pieces can be seen at St. Joseph's Parish in Dover, St. Peter's Catholic Church and John Paul II High School in Greenville, among other locations.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities.Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com . As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Smith Funeral Service & Crematory

605 Country Club Drive

Greenville , NC 27834

252-752-2121 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close