Lucille Eakes Cobb Anderson



GREENVILLE - Lucille Eakes Cobb Anderson (aka Floss), 85, passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.



The funeral service will be held Monday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hollywood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home.



Lucille, the daughter of the late Edward Lee Eakes and Eula Mae Harris Eakes, was born and raised in Pitt County. She lived and worked in Tarboro for many years, until moving back to Pitt County where she worked at Hollowell's Drug Store until she retired. She was married to Warfield Cobb, the father of her children, for 28 years.



She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edward Lee Eakes, Jr. and Robert Eakes; the father of her children, Warfield Cobb; grandson, Timmy Patrick; great grandson, Tyler Lee Gallinoto; great-grandchildren, Tamia & Jamia Corey; and great-great-grandchild, Baby Parsons.



She is survived by her son, Timothy Cobb, of Farmville; daughters, Sandra Briley (Polly) and husband, Tommy, of Stokes, Trudy Gallinoto and Butch, of Tarboro, Teresa Cobb and Ronnie, of Stokes, and Karen Mobley and husband, Bruce, of Greenville; 18 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and her 2 brothers, Willie Eakes and wife, Sara, and Raymond Eakes, and wife, Charlotte, all of Greenville.



Lucille loved spending time and traveling with her children and grandchildren, especially to Memphis for Elvis Week. She loved the beach and the mountains, and cooking for her family; her specialty was her homemade banana pudding.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to Greenville Fire and Rescue (station #3) and her many physicians, especially Dr. Lee and Dr. Adams.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

