Lucy Bell Daniels

Service Information
The Next Generation Funeral Home
1000 Howell St
Greenville, NC
27834
(252)-353-5111
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
A Touch of God's Ministries
1300 Dickinson Ave.
Greenville, NC
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
A Touch of God's Ministries
1300 Dickinson Ave.
Greenville, NC
Obituary
Lucy Bell Daniels

GREENVILLE - Ms. Lucy Bell Daniels, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at A Touch of God's Ministries, 1300 Dickinson Ave., Greenville, NC on Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 pm. Visitation and Viewing will be held on Saturday at 12pm.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
