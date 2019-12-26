Lucy Bell Daniels
GREENVILLE - Ms. Lucy Bell Daniels, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at A Touch of God's Ministries, 1300 Dickinson Ave., Greenville, NC on Dec. 28, 2019 at 1 pm. Visitation and Viewing will be held on Saturday at 12pm.
Funeral Service Provided By: The Next Generation Funeral Home--1000 Howell Street-- Greenville, NC--27834-- (252)353-5111
