AYDEN - Lula Irene Suggs, 84, of Ayden, passed away on May 5, 2019 at her home. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 21, 1935 in Pitt County, NC to Jesse and Lillian Taylor. "Irene" was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Suggs; both parents, her son, Steve Suggs, and siblings, Phoebe Ann Everette, Doris Bowen, Ottis Taylor and Jesse Taylor.



Irene was devoted to her Lord & Savior and made Him a priority in her life. She was a member of Open Door Church in Ayden. She was a caregiver for many years after previously working at a textile plant in Kinston. She will be missed by all who knew her.



Irene is survived by her daughter, Janice Suggs, of Ayden who spent the last few years living with Irene as her primary care giver. She is also survived by her son, Jamie Sugg and wife, Jenny, of Winterville; three grandchildren, Aiden, Isaac, and Ethan and a longtime family friend, Faye Bulow. She was a loving Mother and her prayers were a source of strength and endurance for her family.



The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 7-9 at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 2:00pm at the funeral home - Chapel. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery.



