Lynnley Grace Howard Sutton



AYDEN - Lynnley Grace Howard Sutton born on Monday September 23, 2019 to Chandler Sutton and Madison Wall. On this day our princess became an angel, gained her wings and went to be with Jesus.



Preceded in death by her great grandparents: Joe & Betty Edwards; Joe Sutton and M.C. & Sally Robinson. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday September 29, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Ayden Christian Church with visitation prior to the service from 5:30 to 6:30pm.



Survivors include grandparents: Barry and Lori Jo Sutton of Greenville, Sharon Wall and Tony Wall of Ayden



Great Grandparents: Nancy Sutton of Ayden and Tommy and Faye Wall of Ayden.



Uncle: Cole Sutton of CA; Aunt: Grayson Wall of Ayden. Several great aunts, uncles and cousins.



Memorial Contributions May be made to a charity of ones choice



Arrangement by Farmer Funeral Service. As published in The Daily Reflector

