Marchia Elizabeth Miller Flood (1958 - 2019)
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
English Chapel FWB Church
Obituary
Marchia Elizabeth Miller Flood

GREENVILLE - Marchia Elizabeth Miller Flood, 61 was born on January 3, 1958, in Pitt County, to the late Abner "Fred" Miller and Margie Miller Williams. She departed this earthly life on November 12, 2019 at Vidant Inpatient Hospice.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday 2pm at English Chapel FWB Church.

She graduated from J. H. Rose High School with the class of 1976, and then she enlisted into the US Army.

She leaves to cherish her memory; her daughter, Kamaron M. Staton (Richard Stewart), brother, Jeffrey D. Miller, grandchild, Karter M. Stewart, 7 aunts, 3 uncles, 1 great aunt and a host of other relatives and friends.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 15, 2019
