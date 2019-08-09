Margaret Butler
AYDEN - Margaret Butler, 89, of Ayden, passed away on August 8th, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born on May 19, 1930 in Onslow Co., NC to Claude and Annie Carlyle Grimes. Margaret was a longtime member of Liberty FWB Church. She was a dedicated wife and mother. She enjoyed gardening and sewing.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, James Alton Butler and one son, Michael Butler. She is survived by her two sons; Jeffrey (Judy) Butler, of SC and Randall (Brenda) Butler, of Greenville; one brother, Elmer Grimes and a sister, Dorothy Hawkins. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, Candis Simmons, Scott Butler, Brandon Butler, Lauren Butler, and Adam Butler; as well as 6 great grandchildren, Daniel, Jeffrey, Elijah, Tanner, Jada and Decklin, and one great-great grandchild, Riley.
Graveside Service will be held on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 at 3:00 pm in the Ayden Cemetery with Rev. Daryl Grimes officiating. Margaret requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Flagship FWB Church at 2728 Pebble Dr., Erie PA, 16508. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Aug. 9, 2019