Margaret King Johnson
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Margaret King Johnson, 93, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Temple Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple FWB Church, located at 130 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 31, 2019