Margaret King Johnson (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret King Johnson.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Temple Free Will Baptist Church
Winterville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret King Johnson

GREENVILLE - Mrs. Margaret King Johnson, 93, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 1, 2019, at Temple Free Will Baptist Church, Winterville, NC. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Temple FWB Church, located at 130 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 31, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.