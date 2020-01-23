Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Pauline Briley. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Hickory Grove FWB Church Robersonville , NC View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Hickory Grove FWB Church Robersonville , NC View Map Burial Following Services Pinewood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

STOKES - Margaret Pauline Briley passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020.



The funeral service will be held Friday at 2 PM at Hickory Grove FWB Church in Robersonville. Burial will take place following the service at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1 PM at the church.



Margaret was born in Pitt County to the late Clarence and Martha Tripp Briley and was lifelong member of the Stokes Community. After high school she worked in retail at several department stores in Greenville. In addition, Margaret helped tend and manage the family farm and cared for her aging parents and her younger sister. Margaret chose to live simply and valued family and relationships over possessions. She was an active member of the Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church in Robersonville, NC.



In her later years Margaret, and her younger sister, Selma Rae, enjoyed creating various crafts and visiting members of the Stokes Community. Margaret and her sister Selma Rae were inseparable and Margaret was a devoted sister, caring for Selma Rae until her own health declined.



Margaret was fortunate to find loving care in her final years as the first resident of Parkview Health and Rehabilitation in Chapel Hill where staff enjoyed hearing her speak about farm life in eastern North Carolina. Her family is truly grateful for the excellent care provided to her in her final years.



Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Frances Briley Bowie and her brother, James Briley.



Margaret is survived by her sister, Selma Rae Briley; sister-in-law, Ruby Briley; niece, Teresa Rackley; nephew, David Briley; and grandnephews, Jordan Rackley, Will Briley, and Andrew Briley.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to Hickory Grove Free Will Baptist Church, 5547 NC Highway 30, Robersonville, NC 27871.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences



