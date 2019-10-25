Margaretta Vernell Best

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
Bethel, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church
Bethel, NC
View Map
Obituary
Margaretta Vernell Best

GREENVILLE - Margaretta Vernell Best, 80, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Mt. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 25, 2019
