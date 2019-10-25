Margaretta Vernell Best
GREENVILLE - Margaretta Vernell Best, 80, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Mt. Gethsemane Missionary Baptist Church, Bethel, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
