Margie Faye Peaden



WILSON, NC - Margie Faye Peaden, known affectionately as Faye to her family and friends, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 6, 2019. She joined many wonderful loved ones in Heaven, including her parents, Geneva and Harvey Nanney, her sisters, Ann Corbett, Bertha Stallings, and Mary Ross, and her brothers, Joe Nanney and Earl Nanney, as well as the niece she raised, Lois Stroud. She leaves behind so many who truly loved her, including her husband of 56 years, Lyman Earl Peaden, Sr., her children, Esther Thigpen (Greg), Lynn Joyner (Raymond), and Lyman Peaden, Jr. (Michelle). She also leaves behind the grandchildren she cherished dearly, Bryan Thigpen (Amanda), Amanda Thigpen, Marissa Organ, and Dawson Peaden, and her darling great grandchildren, Abigail and Grayson Thigpen, as well as her extended family's grandchildren, Mitchell Mills, Lauren Lewis (Spencer) and their children, Charlie and Reagan. She leaves behind one brother, Laverne Nanney. Faye lived for passions: her beloved family, cooking huge family meals for Sunday dinners, Christmas, going out country dancing on Friday nights with all of her dear Kenly Junction friends, and the furbabies she loved like children, Toby and Barney. Her laughter, her sharp mind and quick wit, her feisty nature, her unwavering loyalty, and her amazing cooking will be deeply missed by all of those who loved this sweet lady. Family and friends will be received at the home of Lyman Peaden, Jr., in Pikeville. Services will be held at Farmville Funeral Home at 4226 East Church Street on Thursday, May 9, with visitation from 2:30 until 3:30 P.M. with funeral services following at 3:30 and a short graveside service afterward. Online condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

