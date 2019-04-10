Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Lee Manning Hart. View Sign

Margie Lee Manning Hart



AYDEN - Margie Lee Manning Hart, 86, of Ayden, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born in Wilson Co., NC on December 6, 1932 to James and Dora Harrell Manning.



Margie was a longtime member of Liberty FWB Church. In addition to being a full time wife and mother of three, she worked as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Pitt County Farm Bureau and served on the Ayden Planning Board for several years.



Margie was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Hart, of the home; her three children, Sharon Hart, of Durham, Lisa Rico and husband, Ricardo, of Wendell and Daniel Hart and wife, Joy, of Limerick, PA; one brother, George Manning, of Florida; one sister, Barbara Pollard, of Greenville; eight precious grandchildren and two very special great grandchildren.



Margie enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling but her most precious memories were of those spent with family and friends.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7-9pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel-Ayden. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. You may send online condolences to



Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service.



As published in The Daily Reflector

Margie Lee Manning HartAYDEN - Margie Lee Manning Hart, 86, of Ayden, passed away on April 7, 2019. She was born in Wilson Co., NC on December 6, 1932 to James and Dora Harrell Manning.Margie was a longtime member of Liberty FWB Church. In addition to being a full time wife and mother of three, she worked as a Bookkeeper. She was a member of the Board of Directors for Pitt County Farm Bureau and served on the Ayden Planning Board for several years.Margie was preceded in death by her parents and several siblings. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Charles Hart, of the home; her three children, Sharon Hart, of Durham, Lisa Rico and husband, Ricardo, of Wendell and Daniel Hart and wife, Joy, of Limerick, PA; one brother, George Manning, of Florida; one sister, Barbara Pollard, of Greenville; eight precious grandchildren and two very special great grandchildren.Margie enjoyed cooking, gardening and traveling but her most precious memories were of those spent with family and friends.The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 7-9pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at 1:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel-Ayden. Burial will follow in the Ayden Cemetery. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service.As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Farmer Funeral Service Inc

109 2Nd St

Ayden , NC 28513

(252) 746-3510 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close