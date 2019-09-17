Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margie Louise Sessoms Peaden. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary

SHARP POINT - Margie Louise Sessoms Peaden (76) of Sharp Point, N.C. joined her heavenly family on 14 September 2019. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her last residence in "The Cottage" at Spring Arbor of Greenville, N.C.



Margie was a lifelong resident of Edgecombe and Pitt county. She was dedicated to her family, the community and church that she loved. Margie was a cook by trade and worked in many school cafeterias in her career including Belvoir Elementary, Farmville Middle & High Schools and finally South Central High School in Greenville, as well as driving school buses for them.



Margie was loved by the children she cared for those many years. Margie also worked for Abrams of Pinetops for many years, State Life & Health and Roses Department store.



Margie was a member of Dilda's Grove FWB Church teaching Vacation Bible School and cooking for many of their events. Margie was also dedicated to the Sharp Point Volunteer Fire Department from its inception, helping with fund raisers and supporting all the firefighters including her husband, daughter and son.



Margie joins in heaven her loving husband, Dalton Peaden, son Frankie Peaden, brother, Billy Sessoms, parents Guy & Margaret Sessoms and leaves behind a daughter, Wendy Peaden Wooten, son-in-law Wes Wooten, brother Bennie Sessoms of Tarboro and many cousins and other loved ones.



A viewing will be held at Farmville Funeral Home on Thursday, 19 September 2019 from 6-8p.m. and there will be a graveside service the following morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Peaden Family Cemetery, 4922 Sharp Point Road, Fountain.



In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to make a donation to the Sharp Point Volunteer Fire Department or Dilda's Grove FWB Church. These can be sent to 1816 Spain Bridge Road, Fountain, N.C. 27829.



