Marie Ann Callahan



GREENVILLE - Marie Ann Callahan, 95, passed away at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born and raised in New Jersey and lived in Orlando, FL for more than 25 years before moving to Greenville, NC 19 years ago.



Mrs. Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, James and Josephine Scrimente; her husband, Paul T. Callahan; their daughter, Patricia Marino; and her sisters, Adrianne Schmalz and Florence Patikowski.



She is survived by her daughter Barbara Beltran and her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kathy Callahan; grandsons, Brian Callahan and Fabian Beltran, Jr.; granddaughters Terri Moynes, Susan B. Bengtson and Jullian Cruser; and three great grandchildren: Cameron Callahan, Kate Callahan and Jack Moynes.



A private memorial service to be held at a late date, a graveside service and interment to occur in New Jersey.


