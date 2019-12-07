Marie Cannon Mallol
GRIFTON - Mrs. Marie Cannon Mallol, 82, passed away peacefuly on Friday December 6, 2019.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday at 3:00pm in Farmer Funeral Chapel-Ayden, with Interment to follow in St. John's Episcopal Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mallol, a native of Pitt Co., lived most of her life in the Grifton community. She was a graduate of Grifton High School and attended Business College. Marie was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Lenyah and Nannie Ruth Cannon and six brothers, Pete, Thomas, Montgomery, Jasper, James and Roger.
Marie is survived by: her husband, of 56 years, Vincent J. Mallol. Three sons, Vincent K. Mallol and wife, Cyndi; Leonard L. Mallol and wife, Amy; Lawrence L. Mallol and wife, Bobbi. Six Grandchildren, Rebecca, Leonard, Zachary, Brody, Amelia and Samantha. Two Brothers, Bruce Cannon and wife, Geri, and Floyd Cannon and wife, Carol.
The family will receive friends on Sunday prior to the service from 2-3pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns Cemetery Fund, P.O.Box 937, Grifton, NC 28530.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 7, 2019