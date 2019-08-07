Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Hester Narron. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Hester Narron



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Marie Hester Narron, 89, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 4, 2019.



The funeral service is on Friday, August 9, at 11:00 AM at the First Free Will Baptist Church, Greenville NC, with Dr. Keith Gardner and Rev. Ronnie Hobgood officiating. Burial will follow inHomestead Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



Mrs. Narron was born on October 22, 1929, the daughter of Jim and Molly Hester in Bladenboro, NC. She married Rev. John (JB) Narron on May 17, 1953. Marie and husband JB's early years together were spent serving several churches in eastern North Carolina. Beginning in 1957, her husband's 28 year service with the USAF Chaplaincy afforded her and JB the opportunity to live and travel extensively in Europe, the Philippines and several installations across the US. They retired to Greenville in 1985. She was a devoted wife and wonderful mother. Our fondest memories are of her enjoying her card games and singing hymns.



Mrs. Narron was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, her sister, Allie, her brothers, Elery, Ferris, Warren, Clyde, and Miles and two infant siblings.



She is survived by her daughters, Amy B. Barber and husband, Daryl, and Ruth M. Hicks and husband, Russ, all of Greenville; son, John Mark Narron and wife, Bonnie of Bonaire, GA; three grandchildren, Susan, Sara, and Heather; adopted granddaughter, Lenni; three step-grandchildren, Frankie, Brittain, and Josh; three great grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and brother, Rev. James Hester and wife, Cile of Conway, NC.



The family extends special thanks to Celeste Villafana Zorrilla for answering God's call to not only care for our mother but love her like her own for the last three years of our mother's life.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at her home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: John B. and Marie Hester Narron Endowed Ministerial Scholarship Fund, c/o Mount Olive College, 634 Henderson Street, Mount Olive, NC 28365; , Eastern North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 ( ) or .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Greenville.



