Guest Book View Sign Service Information Clay-Barnette Funeral Home 1401 West Dixon Boulevard Shelby , NC 28152 (704)-482-2424 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Clay-Barnette Funeral Home 1401 West Dixon Boulevard Shelby , NC 28152 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Clay-Barnette Funeral Home 1401 West Dixon Boulevard Shelby , NC 28152 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Jones



SHELBY - Marie Wright Jones, 99, died Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Spring Arbor of Apex. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Will and Hattie Cabaniss Wright. Marie was a member of Dover Baptist Church for 70 years. She was part of the "Greatest Generation". As her husband went off to war, she stayed behind and managed beautifully, raising two babies. She sacrificed, and dedicated her life to raising three children, never raising her voice along the way. She was a proud homemaker, and for 30 years, a faithful employee of Ora Mill. As a widow for 23 years, she lived independently, and always with a beloved pet. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Earl Jones; son, Dennis Jones; and 10 brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Diane Daggerhart and husband James of Cary; son, Richard Jones and partner Steven Kol of Atlanta; daughter-in-law, Sarah Wagers Jones of Greenville, NC; sister-in-law, Pauline Spake Wright of Lattimore; grandchildren, Wes Daggerhart, Scott Daggerhart and wife Beverly, Jon Daggerhart and wife Julie Ann, Denise Jones Lambert and husband Rob, and Taylor Jones Banks; and 13 great-grandchildren. Funeral services were held 2pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Dr. B Ervin Price officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial followed in Cleveland Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clifford's Army Rescue (in Marie's memory), PO Box 370, Earl, NC 28038 Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center



ONLINE CONDOLENCES:



As published in The Daily Reflector

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Sept. 29, 2019

