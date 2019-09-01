Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn W. Love. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE - Marilyn W. Love, age 82, died on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her home.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Wednesday at 1 PM. The service will be officiated by Dr. Stephen Howard and assisted by Reverend James Tyson. The eulogy will be provided by Reverend Sidney Locks. The family will receive friends at the church for one hour prior to the Celebration of Life, beginning at noon. Interment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park.



Marilyn was born on January 15, 1937 to the late James and Jeannette Whitmire in Littlefield, Texas. She was married to Nash W. Love Jr. for 60 years. She graduated from Northwestern State College in Natchitoches, Louisiana majoring in Special Education. She taught for 30 years throughout Texas, Florida and Louisiana before moving to Greenville, where she continued to teach for 24 years in Greenville City and Pitt County Schools. These years included positions at Wahl-Coates, Third Street and Ayden Elementary schools in Special Education and remedial reading. She also served as a Home School Coordinator. She eventually retired from Ayden Elementary school, where she co-wrote Parent Power; Making it Happen For Your Children. She was also a "Teacher of the Year" recipient from Pitt County Schools.



Marilyn was a member of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church where she served as deaconess. She also served on the board of Operation Sunshine.



Marilyn is survived by her husband, Nash Love Jr., her two sons Nash Love III and wife Valerie from NC, Christopher Love and husband Sean Kempher from California, and her sister Patricia Young from TN. She had a very special daughter, Jacquelyn Faith Garrison Jackson from NC. Marilyn is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Nash Love IV and Nicholas Love from NC, as well as two special nieces, one special nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews.



Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the Greenville Homeless Shelter, Cornerstone Christian Child Development Center, or The North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching in Cullowhee, NC.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



